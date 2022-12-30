Legal sports betting in Ohio starts Jan. 1, 2023

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet.

Starting Sunday, Ohio joins more than 30 states where fans can bet on sports. Adults 21 and over who are in Ohio will be able to place wagers on their smartphones, and inside casinos and racinos and at sportsbooks run by professional sport teams.

Gaming kiosks will be set up in hundreds of licensed bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and grocery stores, too.

Bettors can wager on pro sports in the U.S., college sports, some international sports and even esports, but not high school games or certain prop bets.

