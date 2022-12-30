Local businesses reflect on the holiday season and look forward to the new year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas season is a busy time for many stores.

WTAP checked in with a couple local shops to see how their holidays went and how they’re preparing for the new year.

Both Crown Decor and Gifts as well as Mulberry Lane Country Store report that Christmas was a success.

Mulberry Lane employee Kate Salmans said, “We had a really great Christmas season. We had a lot of people in, a lot of people from out of town, just kind of everywhere across the United States and we were just super busy…,”

Both stores say that last year’s Christmas was unusually good business and that that trend carried through this holiday season.

Crown Decor owner Keith McClung said, “Last year was record-breaking for so many small businesses with sales and we thought, you know, this year, how much do we buy and what do we buy? So we bought expecting that same traffic that we had last year and luckily we met that goal.”

And next year is looking up.

Salmans said, “We’ll be getting in a lot of new items to show everybody so I think our business is going to stay pretty steady.”

McClung is predicting lower prices at his store.

“Our vendors are dropping prices a little bit on some of the goods we’re buying and we’re also seeing a lot of the ocean freight surcharges are going away which means we can keep our prices lower,” he said.

The gears for 2023 are getting ready to turn.

Salmans said, “We’ll be going to the market in Atlanta, Georgia in a few weeks to kind of like look at all the things for the new year that all our companies will be coming out with.”

McClung said, “My wife and I go to market January 3rd. We’ll be in Dallas buying for Christmas 2023…,”

A new year and a new venture.

