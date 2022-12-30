NKY boat fire turns deadly, entire harbor shut down: ‘A nightmare scenario’

Six hundred gallons of gas were burned and released into the water.
By Simone Jameson and Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina.

One person is dead and one person is hospitalized with critical burns.

A house boat caught fire shortly before 11:18 p.m. and then spread to a cabin cruiser.

The first responding agencies were Bellevue-Dayton FD. Newport FD, Fort Thomas FD and Campbell County Fire Investigations. The Cincinnati Fire Department also responded.

Two boats were completely destroyed and two other boats were damaged.

Several Good Samaritans helped crews pull the man out of the water who was later hospitalized with the burn wounds.

The harbor is shut down because of the amount of fuel in the water and the current inability of firefighters to control its spread.

Six hundred gallons of gas was burned and released into the water.

Some people will be displaced.

Officials are calling it a “nightmare scenario.”

Firefighters remain on scene at 4 p.m. and will continue to be there for several hours at least.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Kentucky EPA, NKY Hazmat, the Coast Guard and the Red Cross are among the agencies on scene.

