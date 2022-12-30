Obituary: Blazek, Joy Ellen

Think of

J esus first

O thers next

Y ourself last

Our Joy is gone.

On June 21, 1941, Dr. and Mrs. Travis Parsons (nee Beulah Lockhart) welcomed another baby girl into their family. They were so filled with joy that they named her Joy Ellen.

On December 28, 2022, with Jesus and Frank beside them, they welcomed her into Heaven.

Joy was a graduate of Beckley Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley College, and Glenville State College. She was a former Wood County teacher. She enjoyed reading true stories about angels and animals. She loved crafts, cross stitching, word puzzles, and collecting angels, cats, and Joy items. On June 15, 1964, she married Franklin Blazek at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. They were married for forty-nine years. Sadly Frank died on August 23, 2013. They had planned to renew their vows on June 15, 2014.

Joy and Frank enjoyed visiting nursing homes and delivering meals to the home-bound. They also volunteered at St. Xavier Food Pantry and Good Samaritan Center at Wayside United Methodist Church for over thirty years. In 2005 they were honored as Mr. and Mrs. Senior Citizens in Vienna.

They had no children of their own, but 3 very special nieces were “their girls”... Rita Ann Stephens of Beverly, OH, Ingrid Hudnall of Fayetteville, WV, and Joy Davis of Oak Hill, WV. Their fourth girl was a dear friend, Lori Brooks of Morgantown, WV. She was Aunt Granny to Lilly, Lila, Layla, Liam, and Logan Davis and a special aunt to Michael and Luke Vass. She loved cooking their favorite meals and baking their favorite cookies. Luke called her Snow White because she fed squirrels in her yard by hand.

Joy is survived by her cat Moochie. She leaves her many special friends she called her “Blessings from God”... Sue and Pete Rhymer, Susie Myers, Dottie Nohe, Beverly Crossley, Barbara Adams, Matthew Brooks, Larry Tock, Rita Ann, Joy, Ingrid, Lori, RJ, Jacob, Roger and Linda Nedeff, Father Casey Mahone, Jim Chetock, and Father Dass.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Travis Parsons, and sisters, Ireta Graul and Nancy Silver.

Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice as celebrant.

Burial will be beside Frank at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday 5-8 PM with a Wake service at 8:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Remember Joy by donating to a food pantry, the Humane Society, or by adopting a homeless pet for her.

My spirit finds joy in God my Savior. Luke 1:47.

