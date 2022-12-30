Obituary: Boggs-Hughes-Cooper, Emma Flossie

Emma Flossie Boggs-Hughes-Cooper, 73, of Cremo, WV, passed away in the early morning of December 19, 2022, of a sudden and short illness.

She was born March 5, 1949, to Hiawatha “Tom” Boggs and Mary “Grace” Boggs.

Emma was preceded in death by her late husband, Louis “Dale” Cooper, her daughters Breia Cooper and Tammy Cooper, her son Dewayne Cooper, and grandchildren Samuel, Susan, Teresa, Natasha, and an unnamed infant girl.

She is survived by her children Stephon (Judy) Hughes, Stephanie “Penny” (Jeff) Hughes, Angel (Eric) Butler, Dale (Pauline) Cooper, John (Dujana) Cooper, Deloris Cooper, Janet Cooper, and Donald (Nikki) Cooper, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Amber (Bret), Jamie, Jenna (Patrick), Gabriel, Michael, Breanna, Scotcia (Levi), Jaxon, Gracie (Rj), Jade (Jonna), Rhiana (Alex), Emma, Morgan, Belinda, Stacie, Kambri, Baylee, Josh, Jackson, Matt, Brittany, Cam, Cody, and Dakoda, her brother Robert (Mae) Sturms, her sisters Kathryn “Sue” Greathouse, Pam Nichols and many nieces and nephews. Emma greatly enjoyed family gatherings and spoiling her (great) grandchildren.

Emma was kind, strong, witty, compassionate, loving, wise, and the backbone of her family. She was always a helping hand to anyone in need, and she loved very deeply. She will be missed by many, but her legend will carry on through stories, memories, and life lessons with those she met.

There are no arrangements made at this time; the family will announce them at a later date.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is honored to serve the Cooper family in their time of need

