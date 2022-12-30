Obituary: Boggs-Hughes-Cooper, Emma Flossie

Emma Flossie Boggs-Hughes-Cooper Obit
Emma Flossie Boggs-Hughes-Cooper Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emma Flossie Boggs-Hughes-Cooper, 73, of Cremo, WV, passed away in the early morning of December 19, 2022, of a sudden and short illness.

She was born March 5, 1949, to Hiawatha “Tom” Boggs and Mary “Grace” Boggs.

Emma was preceded in death by her late husband, Louis “Dale” Cooper, her daughters Breia Cooper and Tammy Cooper, her son Dewayne Cooper, and grandchildren Samuel, Susan, Teresa, Natasha, and an unnamed infant girl.

She is survived by her children Stephon (Judy) Hughes, Stephanie “Penny” (Jeff) Hughes, Angel (Eric) Butler, Dale (Pauline) Cooper, John (Dujana) Cooper, Deloris Cooper, Janet Cooper, and Donald (Nikki) Cooper, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Amber (Bret), Jamie, Jenna (Patrick), Gabriel, Michael, Breanna, Scotcia (Levi), Jaxon, Gracie (Rj), Jade (Jonna), Rhiana (Alex), Emma, Morgan, Belinda, Stacie, Kambri, Baylee, Josh, Jackson, Matt, Brittany, Cam, Cody, and Dakoda, her brother Robert (Mae) Sturms, her sisters Kathryn “Sue” Greathouse, Pam Nichols and many nieces and nephews. Emma greatly enjoyed family gatherings and spoiling her (great) grandchildren.

Emma was kind, strong, witty, compassionate, loving, wise, and the backbone of her family. She was always a helping hand to anyone in need, and she loved very deeply. She will be missed by many, but her legend will carry on through stories, memories, and life lessons with those she met.

There are no arrangements made at this time; the family will announce them at a later date.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is honored to serve the Cooper family in their time of need

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville.
Names of fatal fire victims are released
Generic police lights
Pleasants County Circuit Court files injunction and petition to stop business at tobacco and vape shop; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
WTAP went to the mall to see what locals think about New Year's resolutions.
WTAP talks to locals about their New Year’s resolutions

Latest News

Richard “Dick” Russell Collins Obit
Obituary: Collins, Richard “Dick” Russell
Thelma Grace McCumbers Obit
Obituary: McCumbers, Thelma Grace
W. Darlene Mullen Obit
Obituary: Mullen, W. Darlene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Livingston, Leona Eunice