Obituary: Cantwell, Rodney J. (Jeff)

Rodney J. (Jeff) Cantwell, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late John Rodney Cantwell and the late Clara Mae Stephens Cantwell on August 4, 1950, in Parkersburg.

He was a devoted husband of 48 years to his wife, Rozanne; a loving father to his daughter, Jennifer Beth Vierling (Randy) of Vienna and a loving grandfather to Emily Grace Bayer (Logan) of Parkersburg.

He was a 1968 graduate of Parkersburg High School. After high school, Jeff attended Mountain State College and graduated from Parkersburg Community College with a degree in Transportation Management.

He served his country with pride, enlisting in the United States Navy Reserves in February 1971. He served two years of active duty aboard the USS Rowan DD-782 as a radarman during the Vietnam War.

Jeff retired from MonPower as a substation electrician in April 2013 after 36 years of service and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

He is also survived by his sisters, Ann Lessner of Parkersburg and Barbara Weiford (Robert) of Vienna, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home on Green St. in Parkersburg, with Dr. Todd E. Hill officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg with full military rites conducted by American Legion Post 15.

We would like to thank Ohio Valley Health Care for the kindness shown to our family during this time. From the administrators who personally visited the room, the kitchen staff who prepared a snack cart at night, to the wonderful nursing and support staff at 100 Hall, we thank you for the loving, compassionate care shown to our loved ones. We will never forget you, and God bless all of you.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church of Parkersburg.

