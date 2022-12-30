Obituary: Chancellor, Tommie B. “Snooks”

Tommie B. “Snooks” Chancellor, 90, of Williamstown, WV, passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1932.

Tommie enjoyed fishing and spent his life as a union laborer and as a farmer. Tommie is survived by his two daughters, Linda Chancellor and Chickeyda McKenzie; grandchildren, Christina (Mike) Melrose, Josh Payne, Brent Payne, and William Deford; great-grandchildren, Megan and Colton Melrose.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Bob Chancellor, and his daughter, Dreama Wolfe.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2022, from 6 PM - 8 PM at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 1 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Dornon officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Waverly, WV.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chancellor family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.