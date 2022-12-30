Obituary: Collins, Richard “Dick” Russell

Richard “Dick” Russell Collins, 79, of Pullman, WV, departed this life Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, in Parkersburg, WV, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on April 25, 1943, in Slate, WV, a son of the late Russell and Bertha Garnet (Ogden) Collins.

Dick was a 1961 graduate of Pennsboro High School. He worked and retired from MonPower as a lineman after 45 years of service. Dick enjoyed cutting hay, baling hay, and anything that dealt with the farm. He liked to garden, go for drives, and help his neighbors whenever he was able. He loved to spend time with family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Collins of Pullman, WV; children, Veronica Jones (Dennis) of Gainesville, GA, and John Collins (Melinda) of Pullman, WV; grandchildren, Andrea Overton (Andrew), Courtney Johnson (Brandon), Samantha Hall, and Crystal Byrd (Jeremy); great-grandchild, Weston Hall; sisters, Carolyn “Sue” Shuman (Bob) and Judy Britton (Dewayne); brother-in-law, Joe Ferrebee; and several loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his sisters, Anna Lee Ferrebee and Lois Weekley, and brother-in-law, Ray Weekley.

Services will take place at 1 pm on Monday, January 2, 2023, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Evangelist Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Berea, WV. Visitation will take place the afternoon prior, Sunday, from 2p-4p.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

