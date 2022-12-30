Obituary: Cozad, Richard Elden

Richard Elden Cozad, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, left this earth on Dec 27, 2022, to be with his Lord after an extended battle with COPD and a year-long battle with cancer. Richard was born August 7th, 1944, in Slate, WV, a son of the late Howard and Leona Province Cozad.

Richard was a hard worker, providing for his wife and 2 sons, who he always put before himself. Richard worked at St. Joseph Hospital for 37 years until he had to take a Medical Retirement. For most of his life, he worked more than one job so his beloved wife could stay home with the kids. Richard was a man that could light up a room or any conversation. He always had a smile and never said anything bad about others. He was a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ for many years and looked forward to attending service when he was able. He had a deep passionate love for his family, and it brought great joy to his heart to be able to spend time with them at every opportunity. One of his passions was fishing, and every chance he got would go down to the river with his son or grandsons. Most of the time, he didn’t catch anything, but that was ok; it gave him a chance to spend time with his son and daughter-in-law, who he would tell everyone was the daughter he never had.

Richard is survived by his son, Sam (Kim); grandsons Zachary (Samantha) Cozad, Tyler Cozad, Megan Sanford, and Tyler Sanford; great-grandchildren Bryler and Vaya Cozad, Gavin and Devin Cozad; nieces, Jennifer Blosser and Tammy (Robert) Bonnett; and nephews Tim (Julie) Cozad, Greg (D’Ann) Cozad, Kevin Blosser.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by the love of his life, his beloved wife Hazel Hendershot Cozad; his son Carl; brothers William Wilber (Bus), Kenneth, Ernest, and his twin brother Ralph; sisters Jean Ellen Blosser, Harriet Blosser, and Anna May Anderson; and his beloved dog Blizzard who was with him 17 years.

Service will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Camden Avenue Church of Christ in Parkersburg, with Pastor Doug Wells officiating.

Interment will follow at Skidmore Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 30th, 6 pm-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, 7th St. Parkersburg.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Camden Avenue Church of Christ Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

