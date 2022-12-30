Obituary: Huck, Mary Elizabeth Lang

Mary Elizabeth Lang Huck, 91, of Vincent, died at Marietta Memorial Hospital on the morning of December 30, 2022.

She was born May 9, 1931, in Lowell, Ohio, to the late William and Eleanor Dyar Lang. She attended Fisher School and Lowell High School, where she graduated in 1949. She worked at B.T. Tharpe Store, the Clean Spot, and Marietta Truck Growers in Lowell before she was married.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Churchtown, Ohio, and the Catholic Women’s Club. She was a lifelong homemaker, farmer, and one of the most prolific quilt makers in the area. She took great pride in sending quilts and comforters to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, over the years. She loved cooking, playing cards, and spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Regis E. Huck, whom she married September 15, 1953; her six children Bill (Karen), Alan (Peggy), Eugene (Teresa), Fred (Cary), Ann Eichmiller (Jack) and Don (Pam); 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Paul Lang (Muriel), Maxine Warnock and Martha Stevens.

She was preceded in death by her infant son and siblings Howard, Norbert, Eugene Lang, Patricia Stehly, and an infant sibling.

Funeral Liturgy Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Churchtown, Ohio, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Rosary at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s School Foundation. The family would like to thank all who participated in her care, including the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Drs. Lloyd Dennis and Justin Lindsey.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Mary's family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com

