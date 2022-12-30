Obituary: McCumbers, Thelma Grace

Thelma Grace McCumbers, 92, passed away at her home in Chloe, WV, on December 28, 2022.

Thelma was born May 25, 1930, in Clay County, WV, to Marion King and Della Jarvis. She was the oldest of nine sisters.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Preston McCumbers, her son Leroy, two sisters, Maxine and Wanda, and grandson, Larry.

She is survived by six sisters, Rubie (Denzel) Hardway, Margie Primerano, Mary Lou Bennett, Eliza (Roy) Darr, Verna Selman, and Shirley (Roger) Chenoweth, six children Johnny McCumbers, Mary Hannah, Preston McCumbers, Maxine (Milt) Lane, Francis McCumbers and Kenneth (Anna) McCumbers, 9 grandchildren Robert (Melissa) King, Vanessa Clevenger, Preston McCumbers, Alisha (Joshua) Cooper, Abby McCumbers. Allison (Dan) Rapp, Sarah Lane, Jessica (Dakotah) Fischer, and Amber Lane, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews, family, and friends.

Thelma loved spending time with family and was always one to talk to anyone. She never knew a stranger; she loved being outside on her porch swing and flowers, as well as going anywhere anytime anyone was going.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, is honored to serve the McCumbers family in their time of need. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

