Obituary: McCumbers, Thelma Grace

Thelma Grace McCumbers Obit
Thelma Grace McCumbers Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thelma Grace McCumbers, 92, passed away at her home in Chloe, WV, on December 28, 2022.

Thelma was born May 25, 1930, in Clay County, WV, to Marion King and Della Jarvis. She was the oldest of nine sisters.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Preston McCumbers, her son Leroy, two sisters, Maxine and Wanda, and grandson, Larry.

She is survived by six sisters, Rubie (Denzel) Hardway, Margie Primerano, Mary Lou Bennett, Eliza (Roy) Darr, Verna Selman, and Shirley (Roger) Chenoweth, six children Johnny McCumbers, Mary Hannah, Preston McCumbers, Maxine (Milt) Lane, Francis McCumbers and Kenneth (Anna) McCumbers, 9 grandchildren Robert (Melissa) King, Vanessa Clevenger, Preston McCumbers, Alisha (Joshua) Cooper, Abby McCumbers. Allison (Dan) Rapp, Sarah Lane, Jessica (Dakotah) Fischer, and Amber Lane, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews, family, and friends.

Thelma loved spending time with family and was always one to talk to anyone.  She never knew a stranger; she loved being outside on her porch swing and flowers, as well as going anywhere anytime anyone was going.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.  Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, is honored to serve the McCumbers family in their time of need.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville.
Names of fatal fire victims are released
Generic police lights
Pleasants County Circuit Court files injunction and petition to stop business at tobacco and vape shop; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office
Five Ripley High School students charged after soccer workout incident
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
WTAP went to the mall to see what locals think about New Year's resolutions.
WTAP talks to locals about their New Year’s resolutions

Latest News

Richard “Dick” Russell Collins Obit
Obituary: Collins, Richard “Dick” Russell
W. Darlene Mullen Obit
Obituary: Mullen, W. Darlene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Livingston, Leona Eunice
Emma Flossie Boggs-Hughes-Cooper Obit
Obituary: Boggs-Hughes-Cooper, Emma Flossie