Obituary: Mullen, W. Darlene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
W. Darlene Mullen, 74, of Harrisville, died Dec. 29, 2022, at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville.

She was born Sept. 13, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Charles Theodore “Pete” and Winifred Frazier Moore.

Darlene graduated from Harrisville High School in the class of 1966.  She retired from the Ritchie County Board of Education as a speech aide.  She was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she was an organist, Sunday school teacher, nursery attendant, deaconess, and handbell player.  Darlene was a past Worthy Matron of Harrisville Chapter 29 Order of Eastern Star, a piano teacher, a lifelong 4-H volunteer, and a 4-H All-Star.

She is survived by two children, Charles Craig Mullen (Jenny) of Harrisville and Jill Renae Bumgarner (Jacob) of Elizabeth; grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Mullen, Charles “Anthony” Mullen, Adelyn Grace Bumgarner, Lylah Kate Bumgarner, and Levi Charles Bumgarner; sister, Patricia Moore Thrash-Ward (Jim) of Williamstown; sister-in-law, Bettie Moore of Parkersburg; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Bruce” Mullen, and brothers, Harold Moore, John Moore, Jim Moore, and Robert Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Harrisville Baptist Church, with Pastor Robert Perine officiating.  Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery.  Friends may visit Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from 4-8 PM and one hour prior to services at the church on Sunday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.  In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations are preferred to the Harrisville Baptist Church, PO Box 193, Harrisville, WV 26362, or to The 4-H Leaders Association, 1608 East Main St., Harrisville, WV 26362.

