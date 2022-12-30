Obituary: Prunty, Dion Hock

Dion Hock Prunty, 67, of Marietta, passed away at 12:18 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 18, 1955, in Marietta, a daughter of the late Gene and Marilyn Johnson Hock.

Dion graduated from Marietta High School, Class of 1973, and graduated from Marietta College with a degree in education. She was retired from the Marietta City School System. She loved to teach and was involved in Future Problem Solving. She spent a lot of free time on her lesson plans and took pride in teaching her students. Dion loved spoiling her grandchildren, her dog “Allie’ and reading.

On May 23, 1987, Dion married Lee Prunty, who preceded her death on October 11, 2009. She is survived by her sons: Dustin (Kristin) Becker, and grandchildren, Millie and Clara Nina; Joshua (Angie) Becker and grandchildren, Mahlen and Blake; Nathaniel Becker and grandchildren, Gavin, Britt, Blayn, and Sadie. She is also survived by her sisters, Amber (David) Cravens and Shenya Davis, and the father of her children, Sam Becker, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

