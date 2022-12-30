Obituary: Smith, Peggy Lee

Peggy Lee Smith, 70, of Belleville, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 11, 1952, in Belleville, WV, the daughter of the late William Virgil and Nina Ruth Amos Smith.

Peggy was a 1970 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She spent 42 years as a school bus operator for Wood County Schools. Peggy enjoyed farming with her husband, working puzzles, listening to the Gaithers, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Shelly Westfall of Belleville; two sons, Casey Smith and Mickey (Tammy) Smith, both of Belleville; seven grandchildren, Brady Smith, Mackinzie (Tony) Pease, Zoey Smith, Hannah Smith, Preston Smith, Emily Westfall, and Ian Landers; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary R. Smith; granddaughter, Madeline Westfall; two sisters-in-law, Lorna Brown and Roberta Lee; and her close friend, Lynn Sellers.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, January 2, 2023, at Pleasant Home Cemetery in Belleville, WV, with Randy Dornon officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

