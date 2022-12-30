Obituary: Somerville, Opal A. “Posten”

Opal A. “Posten” Somerville, 88, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on December 28, 2022.

She was born August 2, 1934, a daughter of the late Robert C. and Sarah Posten.

Opal was married to Hubert S. Somerville for 54 years at the time of his passing on February 27, 2009.

She worked in her home as a housewife and mother. Opal enjoyed working in her garden and flowers. She loved having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit.

Opal is survived by her three sons, H. Randy (Joyce) Somerville and George (Janet) Somerville, both of Elizabeth and David (Dianne) Somerville of Florida; two grandsons, Justin Somerville and Cris Somerville; three granddaughters, Aimee (Josh) Shriver, Heather (Jamie) Halstead and Katlin (Jacob) Stewart; and ten great-grandchildren, Rylie and Kenzie Somerville, Aubrey and Madison Fordyce, Conner Stewart, Ashlyn Halstead, Kinzley and Landon Somerville and Evan and Owen Shriver; special niece, Carolyn Layton; and special nephew, Bob Montgomery.

In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her brothers, Shirley, Robert, and Cecil Posten (infant); and one sister, Hattie Spencer.

At the request of Opal, no visitation hours will be observed, and a private service will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Opal and her family would like to thank Ohio-Valley Healthcare staff for all the care, compassion, love, and especially the daily sweets they provided.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Somerville family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.