Obituary: Wallace, Donald Lee

Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 25, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on October 18, 1949, the son of the late Harry Burgess Sr. and Muriel Sunshine Cannon Wallace. Don enjoyed listening to music, going for scenic drives, and fishing. The highlight of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his three daughters Rebecca Hendrickson (Frank), Wendy Piggott (James), and Amy Wallace; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Brianna, Meghan, Jayden, Caitlyn, Tyler, Levi, Kinsey, Miley; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry Wallace, Jr., Tom Wallace, and Ralph Wallace.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Brad Puckett officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Monday prior to the service.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

