Obituary: Wallace, Donald Lee

Donald Lee Wallace
Donald Lee Wallace(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 25, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on October 18, 1949, the son of the late Harry Burgess Sr. and Muriel Sunshine Cannon Wallace. Don enjoyed listening to music, going for scenic drives, and fishing.  The highlight of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his three daughters Rebecca Hendrickson (Frank), Wendy Piggott (James), and Amy Wallace; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Brianna, Meghan, Jayden, Caitlyn, Tyler, Levi, Kinsey, Miley; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry Wallace, Jr., Tom Wallace, and Ralph Wallace.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Brad Puckett officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Monday prior to the service.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville.
Names of fatal fire victims are released
Generic police lights
Pleasants County Circuit Court files injunction and petition to stop business at tobacco and vape shop; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
WTAP went to the mall to see what locals think about New Year's resolutions.
WTAP talks to locals about their New Year’s resolutions

Latest News

Joy Ellen Blazek Obit
Obituary: Blazek, Joy Ellen
Rodney J. (Jeff) Cantwell Obit
Obituary: Cantwell, Rodney J. (Jeff)
Tommie B. Chancellor Obit
Obituary: Chancellor, Tommie B. “Snooks”
Dion Hock Prunty Obit
Obituary: Prunty, Dion Hock
Peggy Lee Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Peggy Lee