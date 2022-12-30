Obituary: Woods, Sarah

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sarah Woods, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 22, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 29, 1930, to the late Winfield Scott and Mabel Philips Iams.  She was a 1948 graduate of PHS and worked as a secretary for the WV Baptist Convention, First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg, and Penn Metal.  She was a founding member of the First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg and the DAR.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Allen (Dwayne) of Williamstown, two granddaughters, Chelci Wigal (Ryan) of Waverly and Katie Allen (Austin Locke) of Parkersburg, two great-grandsons Caleb and Kasetin, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl “Giff” Woods, three brothers, two sisters, one niece, and one nephew.

Per her request, there will be no visitation; graveside services will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville.
Names of fatal fire victims are released
Generic police lights
Pleasants County Circuit Court files injunction and petition to stop business at tobacco and vape shop; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
WTAP went to the mall to see what locals think about New Year's resolutions.
WTAP talks to locals about their New Year’s resolutions

Latest News

Opal A. “Posten” Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Opal A. “Posten”
Joy Ellen Blazek Obit
Obituary: Blazek, Joy Ellen
Rodney J. (Jeff) Cantwell Obit
Obituary: Cantwell, Rodney J. (Jeff)
Tommie B. Chancellor Obit
Obituary: Chancellor, Tommie B. “Snooks”
Dion Hock Prunty Obit
Obituary: Prunty, Dion Hock