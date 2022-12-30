Obituary: Woods, Sarah

Sarah Woods, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 22, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 29, 1930, to the late Winfield Scott and Mabel Philips Iams. She was a 1948 graduate of PHS and worked as a secretary for the WV Baptist Convention, First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg, and Penn Metal. She was a founding member of the First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg and the DAR.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Allen (Dwayne) of Williamstown, two granddaughters, Chelci Wigal (Ryan) of Waverly and Katie Allen (Austin Locke) of Parkersburg, two great-grandsons Caleb and Kasetin, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl “Giff” Woods, three brothers, two sisters, one niece, and one nephew.

Per her request, there will be no visitation; graveside services will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.