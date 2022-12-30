People with addictions face unique challenges during the holiday season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season can be stressful for anybody. But for people who struggle with alcoholism or other forms of addiction, the holidays pose unique challenges.

Mary Bowen, therapy supervisor at St. Joseph Recovery Center, said people with addictions are often away from their families or loved ones during the holidays. Some people with addictions also have strained familial relationships. Bowen said stressors like these can leave people with addictions vulnerable.

“A lot of the time, you’re going to really feel the want to cope,” said Bowen. And for people with addictions, coping can easily mean relapsing into unhealthy use of substances. Bowen said it’s important for people with addictions to develop “sober areas of fun,” like game nights or quality time spent with family.

Bowen also emphasized the importance of communication. Many people with addictions are prone to self-isolation, Bowen said, and reaching out to someone—whether to a therapist, a family member or a peer familiar with the struggles of addiction—can make the difference between sustained sobriety and relapse.

