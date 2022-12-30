Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix.

She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm up. Piper is very sweet, loving and loyal.

She is fine napping in the sun for hours. Piper is looking for a quiet home where she can be spoiled and loved.

If you are looking to adopt Piper or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

