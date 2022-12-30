Scoreboard: December 29, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Inaugural Patriots Holiday Classic

Nansemond-Suffolk (VA) - 61

Parkersburg South - 96

Gaston Day (NC) - 66

Mt. Lebanon (PA) - 61

Parkersburg South will face Gaston Day (NC) in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

River City Basketball Classic Boys Basketball - Marietta College

Parkersburg - 64

Fort Frye - 48

Wahama St. Marys Boys Basketball

Wahama - 71

St. Marys - 75

Marietta - 33

Scott - 55

River City Basketball Classic Girls Basketball - Marietta College

PHS Fort Frye Girls Basketball

Parkersburg - 44

Fort Frye - 45

Fairland - 80

St. Marys - 40

Warren - 32

Frontier - 39

Marietta - 64

Meigs - 42

Kanawha Valley Invitational: Doddridge County High School

Williamstown - 66

Doddridge County - 52

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Appalachian State - 53

Marshall - 79

Bates College - 53

Marietta College - 75

