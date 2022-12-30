Scoreboard: December 29, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Inaugural Patriots Holiday Classic
Nansemond-Suffolk (VA) - 61
Parkersburg South - 96
Gaston Day (NC) - 66
Mt. Lebanon (PA) - 61
Parkersburg South will face Gaston Day (NC) in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m.
River City Basketball Classic Boys Basketball - Marietta College
Parkersburg - 64
Fort Frye - 48
Wahama - 71
St. Marys - 75
Marietta - 33
Scott - 55
River City Basketball Classic Girls Basketball - Marietta College
Parkersburg - 44
Fort Frye - 45
Fairland - 80
St. Marys - 40
Warren - 32
Frontier - 39
Marietta - 64
Meigs - 42
Kanawha Valley Invitational: Doddridge County High School
Williamstown - 66
Doddridge County - 52
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL
Appalachian State - 53
Marshall - 79
Bates College - 53
Marietta College - 75
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.