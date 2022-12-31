An affordable housing community is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - An affordable housing community for low income seniors is coming to our area. It will be called Buckeye Fields.

WTAP has more on the hoped impact of the project.

Buckeye Fields will be an independent living facility with 64 single bedroom living units.

It’s meant to fill in a gap in rural care, keeping people out of institutional care so that they can live independently for as long as possible.

That’s according to Rick Hindman. He’s the executive director of the non-profit leading the effort, Buckeye Hills Support Services Incorporated.

“..., because we’re so rural and these folks live so far out, they have to have informal caregiver, they have to be able to do some of their activities of daily living, they have to be able to get to the doctor, they have to have transportation to the doctor because they live so far out…,” he said.

Hindman explained that, if any of this support falls through, people can be sent to a nursing home.

“It’s tragic that these folks, with a little help, could live independently, and they’re forced into a nursing home so we wanted to do something to put a halt to that,” he said.

Hindman then added, “..., there are what they call assisted living waivers available. The problem is, in our region, assisted living facilities tend to use that waiver for their current residents so, if their current residents run out of money, they can keep them in there. They don’t tend to use that waiver for new residents. They prefer to have private pay. "

Buckeye Fields will connect its residents to support services. Hindman said they’re talking about including things such as healthcare, transportation, benefits counseling, legal services, and more.

“We can bring all the support services that we’ve been trying to provide to the rural households - bring it to bear on this community and have like a congregate setting where we can bring those resources more effectively and more efficiently because everybody’s together,” he said.

Buckeye Fields is meant for people 55 and older.

The facility will include a common area and a lot of events and activities, according to Hindman. In fact, there will be daily activities like exercise classes and educational classes. Plus, there will be an activity coordinator.

“Now each of these living units has a full kitchen with appliances, it has a laundry room with a washer and dryer, it has a front porch area…,” Hindman said.

There will be around four or five living units that will be fully handicapped accessible, according to Hindman.

He added that the county home will be sharing some of its services.

Jobs and Family Services will be helping out with employment services.

Construction should start in the warmer months of next year, according to Hindman.

Buckeye Fields should be up and running with residents by late 2023.

They are not taking applications yet.

Buckeye Fields will be located between the Marietta Country Club and the county home.

As of now, the project costs over $13 million, according to Hindman. It’s funded by private investors.

Local support has been vital to the project.

Hindman said, “..., really what has kept this project together is the local support and financing.”

He said the Washington County Commissioners have saved the project multiple times and that the Marietta Community Foundation gave them money to do studies needed for the project.

Local banks, David Brightbill with Washington-Morgan Community Action, and the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority were some of the other sources of local support Hindman mentioned.

