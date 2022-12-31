The City of Belpre: Year in Review

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Belpre has seen a lot of growth in 2022.

“With the gas lines and the sewer lines coming from the western part of the county and so forth is done. We got rid of the 87,000 cones along Washington Blvd. Now that is all well and good. I think we’ve got a great product there. The gas lines on the west end of town in the area of the hospital are pretty much complete. The larger water line if you will is complete. Now we’re working towards the water tank on the hill above the hospital and try to keep progress moving so we can accommodate those who want to move here. It seems like in the past couple of years we’ve been a hotspot for some of the small businesses coming to the area with Las Trancas and Wings Etc. getting ready to open here before long, the new Roseland coffee shop, Jet Lag and the Mondo group is putting in a shopping center up here,” said Mayor Lorentz.

The growth was substantial for Belpre and Mayor Lorentz says there is more to come.

“I think we need to keep pushing forward. We have ground here available for business. One thing with the expansion that’s been announced for Marietta memorial Children’s hospital coming here we need a hotel and there are people looking. And that itself is exciting to think that 10-12 years ago that whole area was just an open field beside the old plant and now there is hundreds of millions of dollars spent up there,” Lorentz said.

For the things that Lorentz and Belpre are looking to find solutions for in 2023 ease of travel seems to be a top priority.

“The disorganization with everything being torn up on the west end at the same time, the Memorial bridge closed that caused some issues down there that couldn’t be avoided but that will be resolved this year,” said Lorentz.

