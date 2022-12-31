Fort Belleville Cemetery receives funding for cemetery upkeep

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fort Belleville Cemetery will see regular upkeep now due to an endowment fund created at the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The endowment fund was part of local woman, Mary Flinn Seligman who cared for the civil war cemetery before her passing in November of 2021.

With her generosity the Belleville Cemetery Support Fund was created.

If you are interested in donating to the fund you can mail a check payable to PACF to, PO Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV 26101-1762 or donate online by clicking here.

