Police give update on Gretchen Fleming case - Look for this car in your surveillance footage

Look for this car in your surveillance footage.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department has provided WTAP with more details on Gretchen Fleming’s disappearance.

If you have video surveillance, Chief Board encourages you to look for the car at the bottom of the article in your footage. He says to check footage from late night December 3rd through December 5th.

If you see the car in your footage, contact Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072. During after hours, you can call 304-424-8444.

Board says they believe the suspect took Fleming to the suspect’s residence. The suspect originally told officials that they gave Fleming a ride and she departed at an unknown location. However, Board says the story was inconsistent and additional surveillance footage led them to believe that the suspect took Fleming to the suspect’s residence.

Officials have executed search warrants on the suspect’s residence, car, electronic devices, and a storage building, according to Board.

Board says law enforcement spoke with the suspect in the beginning of the investigation but the suspect is no longer giving police information.

