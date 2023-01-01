Introducing Meigs County’s new sheriff Scott Fitch

MEIGS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood resigned in November. According to a news release, he made the decision due to health and family.

Scott Fitch was appointed as the new sheriff so he will be filling in for the last two years of Wood’s term.

Fitch said, “I was excited. In 30 years of law enforcement, I’ve worked some cases with the state in Meigs County but I never really served my home - my home community. So that’s the reason I wanted to run for sheriff. That’s the reason I sought out the appointment to be sheriff - is because for the first time in 30 years I get to serve, on a daily basis, my home community.”

Fitch said those 30 years of law enforcement experience include working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for around eight years, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for over 19 years, and serving as the Nelsonville city police chief for two and a half years.

One point of focus for Fitch is modernizing the sheriff’s office

“We’ve implemented body cameras for each and every deputy. One of the things is I want to bring full transparency for the public and it’s a better way we can serve the community….with different technology, you know, in-car cameras, in-car monitors, things of that nature…,” he said.

Fitch also touched on tackling drug issues.

“I mean drugs obviously has a nexus to 90% of our crimes that we have here and I don’t think it’s unique to Meigs County but nevertheless unfortunately drugs are throughout our community and we need to get a handle on that to lower other crimes - property crimes, violent crimes, things of that nature…,”

Fitch said he hopes to build more trust between the public and law enforcement.

“I’m hoping that we can change the culture within the sheriff’s office to be more helpful, to be more proactive and that the community will ultimately see that and have more confidence and trust in us,” he said.

