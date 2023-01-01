Local disc golfers celebrate the new year with a disc golf tournament

Disc golf tournament
Disc golf tournament(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - To celebrate their new year Appalachian disc golf hosted a disc golf tournament at the Jackson Park disc golf course.

“Today we’re just celebrating the new year by bringing some friends out to the course to play a round of disc golf,” said Owner of Appalachian disc golf, Julian Powell.

Powell has been hosting tournaments like todays for over 10 years now but he says the growth he has seen in the last two years is amazing.

“It’s becoming more of a sport but it’s still kind of in the hobby phase and with any of these they tend to go up and down, they’re kind of on a wavelength. You’ll get huge growth for two years and then you’ll see a small decline and they just kind of go up and down like a wavelength. Over the last two years it hasn’t been much of a wave but more a mountain,” Powell said.

With no signs of slowing down based on how things are going for disc golf.

“I see it continuing to grow. I see it becoming more of an accepted sport in schools where schools will probably start having disc golf teams. A lot of colleges have already started so we’re hoping to see that branch into high schools where they can have clubs or club teams. So we’re really looking to see the youth disc golf movement grow,” said Powell.

If you are interested in more information about Appalachian disc golf you can find them on Facebook or click here for their website.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for this car in your surveillance footage.
Police give update on Gretchen Fleming case - Look for this car in your surveillance footage
OSHP speaks about alternative transportation for New Years celebrations
OSHP gives alternative, safe transportation for New Years Eve celebrations
An affordable housing community for low-income seniors is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley.
An affordable housing community is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley
The boat docked at Manhattan Harbour Marina caught fire sometime Friday afternoon.
NKY boat fire turns deadly, entire harbor shut down: ‘A nightmare scenario’
Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, has been missing since December 3 and into the early morning...
Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance

Latest News

Scott Fitch will be finishing out the former sheriff's term.
Introducing Meigs County’s new sheriff Scott Fitch
OSHP speaks about alternative transportation for New Years celebrations
OSHP gives alternative, safe transportation for New Years Eve celebrations
Fort Belleville Cemetery
Fort Belleville Cemetery receives funding for cemetery upkeep
The boat docked at Manhattan Harbour Marina caught fire sometime Friday afternoon.
NKY boat fire turns deadly, entire harbor shut down: ‘A nightmare scenario’