Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy.

The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital.

The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the scene along with a singular ambulance from St. Josephs hospital.

As we learn more about the car crash we will continue to provide updates.

