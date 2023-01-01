Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy

Car crash on Williams Hwy
Car crash on Williams Hwy(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy.

The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital.

The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the scene along with a singular ambulance from St. Josephs hospital.

As we learn more about the car crash we will continue to provide updates.

