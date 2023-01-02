Devola structure fire leaves one man injured

WTAP News @ 5 - Devola structure fire leaves one man injured
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEVOLA, Ohio (WTAP) - A fire broke out in a detached garage off state route 821 early Monday morning.

Devola Volunteer Fire Department Chief Harold Newlan said one man was injured in the fire and transported to Marietta Memorial for care. His current condition is unknown.

In addition to the Devola firefighters, also at the scene were firefighters from the Reno and Lowell Adams fire departments.

