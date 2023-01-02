Eight Washington Co. fire departments get M.A.R.C.S. grants, receive roughly $74 thousand amongst them

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced recipients of this year’s M.A.R.C.S. Grants.

With eight of the 325 fire departments selected being from Washington county.

“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” says State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “Having first responders with these state-of-the-art radios improves emergency services for these counties, which increases the level of safety for the communities they protect.”

M.A.R.C.S, or the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems is a resource that allows first responders to communicate with not only other fire departments, but other agencies when responding to an incident.

The state department provided grants to 325 different fire departments in Ohio in 76 different counties. And Washington County was one of them, with eight departments receiving grants.

Some of these departments include Beverly, Devola and Reno.

The eight departments got a total of nearly $74 thousand amongst them of the $3.5 million in total grants from the state.

Here is what each of the Washington County fire departments made from this grant cycle:

84035 OAK GROVE VOLUNTEER FIRE & RESCUE: $14,390

84207 BEVERLY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: $14,847.25

84211 DEVOLA VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY: $16,200

84217 L A VOLUNTEER JT FIRE DISTRICT: $9,790

84225 GRANDVIEW TWP VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: $840

84237 LITTLE MUSKINGUM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: $4,197

84241 RENO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: $13,362.50

84262 BELPRE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: $240

This cycle, the State Fire Marshal received more than $7.7 million in requests for the $3.5 million in total available funding. The complete list of the 325 fire departments in 76 Ohio counties receiving MARCS Grants funding is available on the State Fire Marshal website.

The MARCS system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for first responders. There are currently over 120,000 voice units and over 1,800 mobile data units on the MARCS system with over 2,800 local, state, and federal agencies statewide.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.