Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lily Spencer was born on New Years day and she gets to claim the title of being the first baby born in the year of 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

For the Spencer family it is an exciting time but a birthday they weren’t expecting to come just yet. Mother, Moriah Spencer, says the baby was expected to be due three weeks and days from New Year’s day.

“I was very scared because I didn’t think my water had actually been broken and as soon as we got here, they were like okay we’re going to have a c-section. We’re going to do it right now, right this very second and I was like oh okay,” Mother, Moriah Spencer said.

This isn’t the first baby for the Spencer family but they say it’s a new excitement knowing Lily will have the protection of an older brother.

“She was very excited. She always wanted one boy and one girl, so we waited to do a reveal at my mom’s house, we were very excited. I always wanted a boy and a girl, so it was perfect,” said Father, Ethan Spencer.

With a birthday so close to Christmas many worry about getting their presents combined as one, but luckily for Lily Ethan and Moriah have already decided that won’t happen.

“We’re not going to combine them I think it’s far enough away where some people get born around Christmas get them thrown together that’s no fun,” Spencer said.

