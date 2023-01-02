Newport Elementary PTO raises funds to improve playgrounds

WTAP News @ 5 - Newport Elementary PTO raises funds to upgrade playgrounds
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Newport Elementary parent teacher organization is working with the board of education to secure grants, funding and donations to upgrade and replace equipment at the school’s two playgrounds.

PTO member Maggie McConnell said much of the school’s playground equipment hasn’t been updated in decades, since she was a student there, and that this project was a long time coming. While the PTO has successfully replaced a swing set already, the comprehensive revitalization efforts McConnell has in mind will require more funding.

“We need a little more than selling candy bars and raising money that way,” McConnell said. “It’s a very expensive venture, but it’s something that should last our children for the next 20, 25 years.

McConnell said that their efforts really began to pick up steam last November. Since then, she said some civic organizations and community members have already made donations. McConnell hopes to have the project fully funded by May of 2023, with work on the playground upgrades completed within the next 18 months.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for this car in your surveillance footage.
Police give update on Gretchen Fleming case - Look for this car in your surveillance footage
Car crash on Williams Hwy
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
OSHP speaks about alternative transportation for New Years celebrations
OSHP gives alternative, safe transportation for New Years Eve celebrations
Scott Fitch will be finishing out the former sheriff's term.
Introducing Meigs County’s new sheriff Scott Fitch
An affordable housing community for low-income seniors is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley.
An affordable housing community is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
A fire broke out in a detached garage off state route 821.
Devola structure fire leaves one man injured
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
Eight Washington Co. fire departments get M.A.R.C.S. grants, receive roughly $74 thousand amongst them