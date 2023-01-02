Newport Elementary PTO raises funds to improve playgrounds

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Newport Elementary parent teacher organization is working with the board of education to secure grants, funding and donations to upgrade and replace equipment at the school’s two playgrounds.

PTO member Maggie McConnell said much of the school’s playground equipment hasn’t been updated in decades, since she was a student there, and that this project was a long time coming. While the PTO has successfully replaced a swing set already, the comprehensive revitalization efforts McConnell has in mind will require more funding.

“We need a little more than selling candy bars and raising money that way,” McConnell said. “It’s a very expensive venture, but it’s something that should last our children for the next 20, 25 years.

McConnell said that their efforts really began to pick up steam last November. Since then, she said some civic organizations and community members have already made donations. McConnell hopes to have the project fully funded by May of 2023, with work on the playground upgrades completed within the next 18 months.

