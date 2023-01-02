Obituary: Britton, Phyllis Ann

Phyllis Ann Britton, age 74, of Cabin Run Community, West Union, WV, departed this life peacefully on December 29, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on January 11, 1948, in Kopperston, WV, the daughter of the late Amos and Tennessee Parsley Duncan.

Phyllis was an LPN, having worked mostly for Saunders Nursing Home, Gloucester, VA. Upon retirement and return to West Virginia, she cared for her mother-in-law Alta Marie Britton. Following the completion of their care-taking duties, Phyllis and her husband enjoyed her remaining retirement. Phyllis remained very active after the passing of her husband; she enjoyed quilting, canning jelly, and jams, and helping with fundraisers for many community events. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially during holidays and family dinners. She was CEOS of Mutual Benefits for 22 years, volunteered at the Doddridge County Health Fair, was a member of the Doddridge County Library Doll Club, was a member of a sewing club, and had been the Doddridge County Belle, where she held the position for two years because of the COVID outbreak. She was a member of the Providence Baptist Church, Gloucester, VA.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Joseph Eugene Britton Jr. (Sylvia), Hayes, VA, and Phillip E. Britton (Glenda), White Marsh, VA; grandchildren, Skylar, Dawson, Madison H., Brandon, Krysta (Josh), Victoria (Joe); great-grandchildren, Morgan, Aiden, Madison M., Cheyenne, Lucas, Kamdyn, Bentley, and Jamison; brother, Harold Duncan (Linda), WV; sisters, Peggy Harless, WV, Deloris Elkins (Jeffrey), WV, Linda Young (Scott), VA and Terri Womack (Mark), WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Eugene Britton Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the McCullough Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow the service at the Cabin Run Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on January 5, 2023, from 11:30 AM until the hour of the service.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

