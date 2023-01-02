Obituary: Hill, Barbara Darlene Deem

Barbara Darlene Deem Hill, 85, of Saint Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away December 27, 2022, at Avante at Saint-Cloud in Florida.

She was born on November 20, 1937, in Rockport, WV, the daughter of the late Ansel C. and Edna V. Thomas Deem.

Barbara was a people person and enjoyed going for walks. The main joy in her life was her family. She was active with the 7th Street United Methodist Church before moving to Florida, where she became active in her church there. Barbara had worked for the Bureau of Public Debt for several years and retired from United National Bank. She owned and operated Ravens Marine along with her husband, David.

Barbara is survived by her husband, David Hill; sons Greg Palmer and Steve Palmer (Janine); three grandchildren, Jonathan, Brittany, and Matthew (Mallory) Palmer; two great-grandchildren, stepsons Dave, Mike, Tim, and Matt Hill; several step-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Karen Palmer.

Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Larry McKinney officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

