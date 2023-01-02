Obituary: Hutchison, John

John Hutchison Obit
John Hutchison Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023
John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Harmar Place. He was born on December 1, 1943, in New Matamoras, OH, to the late John Forest and Gladys F. Heiney Hutchison.

John graduated from Matamoras High School in 1961. After graduation, he served in the Navy from 1961 to 1964. He had worked as a foreman for Bayer Corp. and was a member of Newport United Methodist Church. He was a long-time Scout Master for Matamoras Troop 250. He was a Past Master of Matamoras Lodge #374 F.&A.M. in 2001, Past High Priest of American Union #1 RAM, Past Illustrious Master of Marietta Council #78 R&SM, Past Commander of Marietta Commandery #50, Knight of York Cross of Honour Ohio Priory #18, a member of American Union Council Allied Masonic Degrees, a member of Marietta Commandery #50 Drill Team, and a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge. In January 1964, he married Sharon Lee Brown, and she preceded him in death in 2008.

He is survived by three sons, Greg Hutchison (Montell) of Reno, OH, Rich Hutchison (Michelle) of Lancaster, OH, Johnny Hutchison (Pam) of New Matamoras, OH; six grandchildren, Cody Hutchison, Tyler Hutchison, Holly Francis (Troy), Hunter Hutchison, Olivia Hutchison, and Averie Hutchison; one brother, Bill Hutchison (Mary Edith) and sister, Debbie Decker (John) both of New Matamoras, OH; two brothers-in-law, Eddie Brown and Tom Drain; special friend, Carmel Jenkins of Reynoldsburg, OH.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathy Sue Hutchison, and a sister, Nancy Warner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating.

Burial will follow in Newport Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with masonic services to begin at 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home at 2655 West National Road Springfield, OH 45504, or the Knight Templar Eye Foundation at P.O. Box 271118 Flower Mound, TX 75027.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

