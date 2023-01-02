Troopers release new details in death investigation

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.(WSAZ with family's permission)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington.

Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.

The family identified the victim as 13-year-old Laney Hudson.

West Virginia State Police say the deputy was given two breathalizer tests on the scene and then taken in a cruiser to the West Virginia State Police field office for field tests.

They say this is standard protocol anytime there’s an accident with a fatality.

Troopers say both of the deputy’s blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

They say no charges have been filed at this time.

State Police say the blackbox will be pulled from the cruiser involved to determine if speed was a factor.

They say they are planning for someone out-of-county to reconstruct the scene later in the week.

Read our previous coverage of the investigation here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for this car in your surveillance footage.
Police give update on Gretchen Fleming case - Look for this car in your surveillance footage
Car crash on Williams Hwy
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
OSHP speaks about alternative transportation for New Years celebrations
OSHP gives alternative, safe transportation for New Years Eve celebrations
Scott Fitch will be finishing out the former sheriff's term.
Introducing Meigs County’s new sheriff Scott Fitch
An affordable housing community for low-income seniors is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley.
An affordable housing community is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Disc Golf New Year's Celebration
WTAP Daybreak - Disc Golf New Year's Celebration
WTAP Daybreak - Car runs into building on Williams Highway
WTAP Daybreak - Car runs into building on Williams Highway
Disc golf tournament
Local disc golfers celebrate the new year with a disc golf tournament
Scott Fitch will be finishing out the former sheriff's term.
Introducing Meigs County’s new sheriff Scott Fitch