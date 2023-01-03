Consumer Credit Counseling Service advises consumers remain financially cautious in 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a year of high inflation and rising interest rates behind us, many consumers are wondering what 2023 will hold.

2022 saw some of the highest inflation rates in recent years, and though the inflation rate fell slightly in the last few months of 2022, it remained over 7% as of December.

With gas prices dropping in the Mid-Ohio Valley, it can be easy to think things are going back to normal. However, Rachel Sebring of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley recommends consumers remain financially cautious.

Sebring said she expects gas prices to rise again. With continued inflation, she said that consumers need to be careful. “Cutting down your spending, less traveling. Trying to find ways to offset prices like couponing.”

Sebring added that it’s good to reexamine what you’re paying for things like insurance, and make sure you’re using the most economical option available, even if it means switching to a new provider.

