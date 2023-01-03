Governor Mike DeWine signs bill 288 into law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed bill 288 into law on Tuesday.

The bill will make driving while using an electronic device a primary offense. This means that law enforcement will now be able to pull you over with distracted driving being the primary cause.

In 90 days the bill will go into effect in law. A six month grace period will be held after it is in effect where law enforcement will issue warnings to drivers violating the law. After drivers can expect citations for violating the law including a $150 fine and eventually points to their license unless a distracted driving course is taken.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Spokesperson, Lt. Nathan Dennis, says the importance of the law is simply the safety of the entire community.

“There is an importance to ensuring people aren’t driving distracted and that importance is obviously saving lives. What we want to be able to do with this law change is mainly educate motorists on the importance of not driving distracted,” Lt. Dennis said.

