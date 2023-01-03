Lindsey Keller signs with West Liberty University for Softball

Lindsey Keller signs with WL
Lindsey Keller signs with WL(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Lindsey Keller signs with West Liberty University to continue her athletic and academic career at the next level.

As a senior for the Williamstown Yellowjackets, Lindsey still has one more softball season to play in high school before her focus shifts to collegiate play.

While playing for the Hilltoppers softball team, she will be studying to become a Physician’s Assistant and has always wanted to help people in the medical field.

Lindsey says that West Liberty University was the perfect place for her to study as well as play with a group of great teammates.

