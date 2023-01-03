Local libraries will create reading challenges to promote increased reading

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Did you have New Years resolution of reading more books?

If so, some local libraries are promoting new, competitive ways to read more.

Belpre public library and Parkersburg South library are hosting reading challenges.

The Parkersburg South reading challenge is broken into three smaller segments throughout the year. The goal starts with reading one book a month throughout the year. The books range through all genres for teens-adults from fiction to non-fiction.

The Belpre reading challenge will start with a calendar given out in the library for teens- adults. They also will have a children’s section.

Manager of the Parkersburg South library says she believes reading can help other create a perspective separate from their own.

“I believe that it’s good to be able to just read books whether it’s non-fiction and you just want to be informed on a subject or even if it’s fiction and you want to have a better understanding or perspective on something,” Olivia Jones said.

The Belpre branch manager believes broadening the horizons of our community can turn into a mentally healthier and more understanding community.

“We try and offer programming that’s going to broaden our community’s horizons. We’re a small town and we don’t get a lot of the things you see in bigger cities so we’re trying to bring things in here,” Casey Copeland said.

