Obituary: Arnold, Lloyd James

Lloyd James Arnold, 86, of Parkersburg, died Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Rockport, WV, a son of the late James Henry and Laura Desie (Carothers) Arnold.

He retired after forty-two years from Walker. He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed the work he did there. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the GMR Choir. He enjoyed raising his family, farming, and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Betty I. (Johnson) Arnold; three children Marvin Lloyd Arnold (Debbie) of Walker, WV, Rebecca Arnold Sandy (Donald) of Parkersburg, and Brenda Arnold Radcliff (Michael) of Little Hocking, OH; son-in-law Brian Lindenmuth of Parkersburg; twelve grandchildren Alison Blankenship (Justin), Jason Radcliff (Brandy), Laura Arnold, Ricky Radcliff (Kaylea), Garrett Sandy (Sammie), Nicholas Sandy, Ashley Hitt (Johnathan), Danielle McKown (Elias), Nathan Lindenmuth, Samuel Lindenmuth, Caleb Lindenmuth, and Thomas Lindenmuth; eight great-grandchildren Bella Oldaker, Olivia Radcliff, Konnor Blankenship, Addison Radcliff, Kinsley Radcliff, Titus Blankenship, Hunter Sandy, and Xander Blankenship; and brother Charles Arnold (Flo) of Torch, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Marsha Lynn Lindenmuth and a brother Wendall Vernon Arnold.

Services will be held Friday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Bill Law officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

