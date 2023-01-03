Obituary: Bradford, Betty L.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Betty L. Bradford, 92, of Marietta, left this earth to sing with the Angels at 12:55 am, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta.

She was born April 8, 1930, in Reno, Ohio, to Homer and Genevieve Wiggans Poole.   Betty graduate from Marietta High School and was employed at First Bank for 40 years before retiring.  She was a lifelong member of Reno Christian Church and also attended the Marietta Church of Christ, and was a member of Ladies Civitian.

She married Clifford “Jack” Bradford, who preceded her in death on November 7, 1984.   Surviving is her son Patrick (Kelly) Bradford of Marietta; grandchildren:  Cassie (Mike) Fackler of Westerville, OH, and Tara (Dan) Caldwell of Marietta; 5 great-grandchildren:  Regan, Emma, Avery, Alyssa, and Mia.

Her parents, husband, son Scott Bradford, brother Dick Poole, and sisters, Rose Abicht and Patty Clark, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Jan. 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

