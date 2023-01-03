Obituary: Gilliland, Shirley Mae

Shirley Mae Gilliland (nee Greuey), 78, of Waterford, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with loving family at her side. She was born December 24, 1944, to Ima (Wainwright) and Thomas Greuey and raised on a small farm in Malta, Ohio.

Shirley graduated from M&M High School in 1962 and began her life with her husband, David Gilliland, shortly following. She had been employed by Malta Manufacturing and also Wolf Creek Local Schools, from where she retired. Shirley was the “horse show Mom” to her two daughters during 4-H and S.E.O.H.E.A. show seasons, and she loved to travel west with Dave, wintering in Arizona. She was a loyal friend to many and also a confidant to students as she served in the Guidance Counselors’ office at Waterford High School. In addition to crafting, quilting, reading, and puzzle solving, Shirley enjoyed social activities with friends from the Senior Center.

Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by daughters Connie Miller of Seville, Ohio, Debbie Doebereiner of Waterford; grandchildren Dan (Danielle), Dale, and Darcie Doebereiner (Levi Henry), Jacob (Kari) Miller, and Nathan Miller; great-grandchildren Ryan Griffith, Grayson Doebereiner, Bryce and Brooke Henry and sisters Barbara Bucey, Phyllis (Tim) Reed and Sally Bush.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 55 years, David, and her parents.

Cremation is being handled by Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home of Lowell. There will be a private celebration of life at a later time. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or visiting their Facebook page.

