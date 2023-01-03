Obituary: Hess, John Edwin

John Edwin Hess, 71, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022.

He was born on August 17, 1951, in St Mary’s, West Virginia, a son of the late Edgar Hess and Betty (Hoce) Hess.

John retired from E. I. Dupont in 2013 as a Lab Technician, and he attended South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

He was an avid West Virginia and Marshall University fan, and he enjoyed golfing and going to the mountains and the beach.

John is survived by his children, Josh Hess of Parkersburg and Misty Hess Felter of Washington, WV, sister Beverly McCoy of Reno, OH, and three nieces, Maryann, Mona, and Mandy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (McVey) Hess, brother, Barry Hess, and sister, Barbara Hess.

The memorial Service will be Saturday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Adam Paff officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute: Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute PO Box 931517 Cleveland, OH 44193

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

