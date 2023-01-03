Obituary: Hughes, Clara Lorraine

Clara Lorraine Hughes, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away on January 1, 2023, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born December 2, 1935, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Lewis and Frances Carmichael Buskirk.

Mrs. Hughes was a manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken. She previously worked for Payless Shoes, formerly Pic-Way Shoes. Clara enjoyed family beach vacations and had an extensive earring collection which she dearly enjoyed.

Surviving are her two children: Rise Buffington (John Brown Sr) of Parkersburg and Alan Hughes (Barbara) of Kerens, TX; five grandchildren: Michael, John, Gary, Jennifer, and Lacy, 11 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Hughes, who passed October 20, 2022, grandson Clinton Buffington, sister Ima Rosetta DeQuasie and brother George Buskirk.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor David Carpenter officiating. Clara will be laid to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery, Belpre, beside her loving husband. Visitation will be Friday 6-8 PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

