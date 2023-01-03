Obituary: Lambert, Helen A.

Helen A. Nichols Lambert, 86, of Williamstown, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

She was born July 26, 1936, in Harrisville, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Nellie Mae Snodgrass Goff.

Helen was a 1954 graduate of Harrisville High School. She enjoyed reading, card games, and jigsaw puzzles. Helen was a member of Rockland United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Gary E. Nichols of Petroleum, WV, Cathy E. Chadock (Steve) of Walker, WV, Alan R. Nichols of Vienna; step-children, Joy Lynn Lambert of Parkersburg, Christopher A. Lambert (Noel) of Parkersburg, Michael A. Lambert of Parkersburg and James Lee Lambert of Parkersburg; two sisters, Eva Johnson (Richard) of Lovettsville, VA and Linda Mashburn (John) of Austin, TX; two brothers, Forrest Goff of Raleigh, NC and Nelson Goff of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Tyler Chadock (Malorie) and Allison McClung (Ryan) all of Williamstown; one step-grandson, Dakota Lambert of Parkersburg; and great-grandchild, Cooper Chadock.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Ellsworth Nichols; second husband, James W. Lambert; sisters, Betty Tanner and Jean Crooks; brothers, Hayward Goff and Wendell Goff; and one infant daughter, Rhonda Nichols.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Sue Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Cairo Cemetery, Cairo, WV. Visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

