Obituary: McMurray, Elsie Louise Hardman

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Elsie Louise Hardman McMurray, 91, of Mentor, OH, via Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born September 27, 1931, up Chestnut Lick in Lockney, WV. Daughter of the late Walker Hardman and Dorothy Putman Hardman.

Elsie attended Normantown High School and graduated in 1949. She worked and retired from the Bureau of Public Dept. in Parkersburg, WV. Elsie enjoyed gardening, basket making, and ceramics.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Frazier Sadler (Tom) of Mentor, OH, and stepdaughters Cathy.

McMurray Bush (Ted); Diana McMurray Vannoy (Kevin); stepson David McMurray (Jana); and Daughter-In-law Jennifer Frazier, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great-grandchildren; Brother Charles Hardman (Bonnie); sister-in-law Connie; Sisters Mary Frame Jones and Charlene Cox; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William McMurray, and her son Bryce, (Butch) Frazier, sisters Emalene, Elma, and RosaLee; Brother Edwin.

The funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 6, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

