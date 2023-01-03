Obituary: Pickens, Bryan Lee

Bryan Lee Pickens, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on 12/31/2022 from natural causes.

Bryan was born on November 3rd, 1956, to Emmett William and Agnes Ann Pickens in Parkersburg.

He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time in nature, along with spending time with friends and family and, most of all, his pets.

Bryan was predeceased by his loving wife, Charlotte Pickens (Yeager), and his father, Emmett William Pickens Jr. He is survived by his mother, Agnes Ann Pickens, sister Shiela R. Valentine (husband: Steve Valentine), brothers Shawn M. Pickens (wife: Missy Pickens) and Jamie G. Pickens (wife: Tammy Pickens), stepsons Christopher and Robert Hardesty and their spouses.

He was a very simple kinda guy that kept to himself for the most part but lived life to the fullest while he was able.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 2:30 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Pastor Dennis Morgan officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, OH.

Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.