Obituary: Schneeberger, Verlin Clyde

Verlin Clyde Schneeberger, 74, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1948, in Marr, Ohio, to the late Clyde and Oneida (Rose) Schneeberger.

Verlin had worked as a supervisor for Winan’s at DuPont. He was a member of Creighton Ridge Church of Christ and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah Cornell Schneeberger, whom he married on September 30, 1988. Also, surviving is one brother, Gilbert Schneeberger of San Antonio, Texas; awesome caretaker Beth Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Schneeberger of Middletown, Ohio, Donnie Schneeberger of Marr, Ohio; sister Ruth Schneeberger and his special friend, Brownie.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750, with Pastor Randy Dornon officiating. Burial will follow in Masterton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.