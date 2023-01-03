Obituary: Walker, David Scott

David Scott Walker, 68, passed away in his home on the evening of January 2, 2023. David was born to the late Marion Herscheal Walker and Thelma Irene (Scott) Walker on January 3, 1953. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother Laura Walker who reared him, and six of his siblings: Richard Walker, Judy Walker, Pat Walker, Joan Ford, Randy Walker, and Phillip Walker.

David graduated from Federal Hocking High School, coming back later to work for the district at each of its schools for 28 years. In his early years, he worked at Buckeye Mart and with Jo Monk Amusements.

On March 9, 1982, he married the love of his life, Charlotte Almashy. Together they had four children of whom they were immensely proud: David Christopher (Sarah) Walker, Timmothy (Shelley) Walker, Leanne (George) Mason, and Samantha (Zachary) Cozad. Their children gave them beautiful grandchildren who were the light of their lives: Lilly Walker, Gavin Cozad, Brooklyn Cronin, Devin Cozad, Nicolas Walker, Colton Cronin, Owen Walker, and Jenel Walker.

While he did enjoy the simple things in life, like watching sports, eating good food, going to cook outs, and being outdoors, the thing that brought him the most joy was spending time with his family, including his favorite pup, Beyonce’ Marie.

There will be a memorial service on January 11, 2023, beginning at 7:00 pm at New Life Worship Center, Elizabeth, WV, with visitation from 5:00 pm until the time of the service. Matheny Whited Funeral Home assisted the Walker family with the arrangements.

