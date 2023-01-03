Obituary: Wilson, Mary L.

Mary L. Wilson, 87, of Washington, WV, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Howard V. and Clara E. (Givens) Barker.

She was a member of Pond Creek Baptist Church and is currently a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church. She retired from G.E. Plastics. She enjoyed her winters in Florida until she was no longer physically able to go. She was dearly loved by all her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, William “Bill” Wilson; three sons Steven Low (Susan) of Rockport, WV, David Wilson (Maria) of Yorktown, VA, and James Wilson (Joni) of Washington, WV; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers Howard A. (Dottie), Charles E. (Doris), and Robert T. Barker (Peggy) all of Parkersburg.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4, and 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

